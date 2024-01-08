LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the new year upon us, financial fears are causing women to be bold, ask questions and have fierce conversations they have never had before.



Power Women founder Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the importance of women doing whatever they need to do to feel safe and secure in 2024.

Brown said that there are so many things for women this year, and the common theme is safety and security.

Surveys are showing women do not feel safe or secure right now due to financial stress and the economy, the continual legalism around women’s health and the lack of being able to choose healthcare, violence towards women and more.

To initiate change in the new year, Brown said that the catalyst is to always understand there is more than one way and the story we make up in our head is not the journey everyone has walked. Take time to ask about someone else, their experience and then help create change to prevent future generations from making the same mistakes.

For more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org or follow her on X at @ClairePowerMom.