LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is common for women to face health adversity through life, but how do you regain control of yourself through these difficult times?

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss how she and others have faced health trials and taken back the power after facing both minor and devastating health complications.

Many women experience hair loss due to illness and Claire talks about her personal journey of moving past stigmas and shame in her experiences connected to a bout of COVID-19 in 2021.

Claire also discusses how to be proactive with not only your communication with healthcare professionals but becoming your own health advocate in moving past the obstacles to be encountered.

For more advice and tips from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on X at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.