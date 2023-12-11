LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many have become focused on new goals including to start a business with the new year coming.

Power Women founder Claire Brown sat down with KARK 4 NEWS to discuss women-owned businesses and how to support them in the new year.

Brown said that for many women who want to start their own business, expectations are what hold them back the most.

Once we manage the expectations, then we can move forward with realistic choices, and manage the mess of growth and change rather than be paralyzed with fear and expectations.

For those who want to start a business but are unsure where to start, Brown said that making connections through community-building is the most effective way.

Make a list of the most influential people you know, set appointments with them to have a phone call or meeting, share your mission and vision. Connecting within our community, building a network of support and then discovering grant opportunities for funding will drive success and it’s all free, Brown said.

Once you’ve got everything in place to start your business, Brown said that the next pieces needed are a good accountant, attorney, bookkeeper, financial advisor, and people you trust that you meet with regularly.

These people and conversations will help you gain knowledge and create a plan necessary for the bank or grant committees to see you’re not only managing the mess but you’re also growing and scaling it with purpose and profit.

For more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org or follow her on X at @ClairePowerMom.