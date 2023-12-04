LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – During the holiday season, many are struggling with the economy and many are wondering what the keys to success are to getting ahead.

Power Women founder Claire Brown sat down with KARK 4 NEWS to share some suggestions on how we can manage holiday expectations and being the catalyst for discovering change in our own lives.

Brown said that we have done a disservice to ourselves and others to promote the holidays as a time that has to be magical and easy when December is another month with 31 days.

Though change is not something we are conditioned to enjoy, Brown said that is is the thing that promotes growth, so we need to embrace it.

