LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The holidays will soon be here, and some folks may have idealized images of family gathered around a perfect table. Those expectations of perfection can lead to stress and lead some to overlook the true meaning of the celebration.

Power Women found Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to share some suggestions on how we can manage their holiday expectations and refocus on how to share the gratitude we feel.

Claire notes that there are many ways the share your gratitude during the season, like donating time as a bell-ringer, donating blood to help those who are sick or simply donating money to one of the many great charities around central Arkansas.

It is also a good time to teach that idea of gratefulness to kids. Parents can help their children build a budget for giving, identifying the causes they want to help and giving them a chance to earn money they can give to others.

