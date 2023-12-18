LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – During this time of year, we focus on giving thanks, serving others and how to provide hope.

Power Women founder Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 news to talk about the importance of not only serving others during the holidays, but serving all year long.

Brown wonders what it would look like if we were all purposeful in looking for opportunities to seek out the needs of others each week, all year and found different ways we could help others.

Heart servant leadership is prioritizing the needs and wellbeing of others above your own, simply serving others before yourself. Brown said that we all are leaders in some capacity and in different situations.

Brown says it is important as business owners, corporate business leaders, parents, friends and community members to make sure we are looking to give hope next year, all year not only during the holidays and by being heart servant leaders we are each able to do this which is truly a gift that continues to give.

For more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org or follow her on X at @ClairePowerMom.