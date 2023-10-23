LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 4th quarter of the year has arrived, but the housing market in the Natural State is struggling.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the status of the housing market as we reach the 4th quarter of the year.

Brown said that Arkansas has been ranked as having one of the weakest housing markets in the country, which is not typical.

There are many contributing factors including the rise in interest rates, natural disasters as well as inflation, Brown said.

One silver lining that Brown notes is that this is the perfect opportunity to invest in real estate. She highlights grants and down payment programs available to kickstart your next career.

For more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org or follow her on X at @ClairePowerMom.