LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – September 11 is Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, but what exactly does that mean?

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss how Patriot Day is about remembering those who sacrificed during the events of Sept. 11, 2001. A day not only for remembrance but for opening conversations with purpose and intentions toward educating future generations.

Claire also discusses how we can remember and honor not only the tragedy that befell America, but how it reignited the country’s patriotism. She brings attention to the organizations to pay attention to in helping educate and enrich lives.

To do a good deed for Patriot Day, visit 911day.org.

For more advice and tips from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on X at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.