LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There has been a large shift in how the workplace looks with more women owning businesses around central Arkansas and across the country.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the growth of women in business, who now make 42% of U.S. business owners and employ more than 10 million workers.

Female-owned businesses also have a big impact on the bottom line for the economy on the macro level, generating $1.9 trillion annually, a figure that has increased 21% over the last five years.

Those successes are not without their challenges, though. Some studies have shown a lack of confidence as the biggest factor holding back some women from starting their own businesses. Brown said women must push through those fears and empower themselves.

Funding is another challenge facing a woman looking to start her own business, though there are resources available to support that growth. The U.S. Small Business Administration has grants available specifically for women and for women of color to eliminate these financial hurdles.

Brown also advises women to come up with a checklist as they look to start a new business. The list can include early steps, like examining the plausibility of the plan or if it feels a need, more tangible intermediate steps like budget and marketing planning.

They will also need to account for registering with local and state officials, and Brown says a good team, including a lawyer, accountant and banker, can help push new business owners ahead.

For more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org or follow her on X at @ClairePowerMom.