LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – People talk about cuffing season, but why is it important and when does it start?

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss how singlehood and cuffing season go hand in hand.

Claire said as temperatures drop in the fall, and on through the winter months, singles couple up to keep cozy during the holidays.

She said those who are already dating during this time become engaged and those who are single can find themselves becoming involved in relationships.

Claire said of course there are obstacles to navigate, like setting good boundaries, growing confident in communication and finding the balance between two lives.

She also looks at the importance of finding a greater love within yourself during this time when choosing not to partner up.

For more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org or follow her on X at @ClairePowerMom.