LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas is filled with people who look out for each other, including a number of non-profit groups working to improve the lives of women and children.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss some of these non-profits operating in an around Little Rock, including The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas, Women and Children First, Dorcus House and the Little Rock Junior League.

Many of these groups have worked to give women a voice in arenas where they may not have been heard in the past. They also have provided safe refuge from dangerous situations. Others still have offered training and experience to empower women to conquer new careers and industries.

Research shows that not only do many of these groups work to help women but also that women are often the ones doing the work, with 75% of non-profit workers being women. They are also showing the power of the purse by representing 73% of those people who donate to non-profits.

There are many ways to help the efforts of these groups. Some of Claire’s suggestions include direct monetary donations, attending charity events and participating in events like the upcoming pop-up shop benefiting Women and Children First.

For more advice and tips from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on X at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.