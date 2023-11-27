LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tuesday November 28 is considered Giving Tuesday, a time to celebrate the spirit of the holiday season by giving back.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the history and spirit of Giving Tuesday.

Brown said that the tradition of Giving Tuesday started 11 years ago as a way to remind folks about helping others. She said that after days of eating and shopping, it’s good to refocus on giving.

Giving Tuesday is considered to be one of the largest donation days of the year and has transformed and aided the lives of so many.

Brown said that one way to find out who to give your time and resources to is by simply taking time to ask others if they need help. Children are also encouraged to participate in Giving Tuesday.

For more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org or follow her on X at @ClairePowerMom.