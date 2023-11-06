LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In the month of November, there’s lots to be thankful for, especially women.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss how to honor stay at home mothers.

Brown also said that many women now choose to be stay at home mom’s these days due to economics. Being a stay-at-home mom is the equivalent to 2.5 full time jobs in the workforce, Brown said.

One thing said that has become prevalent in society is for women with children to feel “mommy guilt” despite staying at home with their children or working.

Claire Brown said that we must all lead with grace and celebrate the choice each is making that is best for their family and to thank a stay-at-home mom.

