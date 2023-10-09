LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so how many women does this affect?

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the most common cancer among women.

Claire said that breast cancer awareness is not limited just to women, it has also saved many men and children who have been diagnosed as well.

She talks about the signs and symptoms to look for and what can be done to focus on prevention.

Claire also discusses where women can go for a free mammogram and what tools they can use as a reminder to get checked.

For more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org or follow her on X at @ClairePowerMom.