Fan Fest Set For Saturday At War Memorial Stadium

Razorback Athletics, in collaboration with the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, is excited to announce a pregame fan fest, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, prior to the historic gridiron matchup between Arkansas and UA Pine Bluff.

This free event, located north of War Memorial Stadium at the corner of Fair Park Boulevard and Stadium Drive, will begin at 8:00 a.m. and conclude at 10:30 a.m., with kickoff between the Razorbacks and Golden Lions set for 11:00 a.m.

Fans of all ages will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, music, inflatables and sponsored activations along with appearances by the Razorback Spirit Squads and the ‘Best in Sight and Sound Razorback Marching Band.’

The event will also feature live music by DJ extraordinaire Mike Poe and a variety of food trucks, including Bryant’s BBQ and Catering, LLC., The Croissanterie, Tren al Sur and Chicken Wangs III Express.

After the game, fans are invited to Little Rock’s River Market Entertainment District, the epicenter of the city’s nightlife scene. Take part in the 5th Quarter party to enjoy live music at great bars. Those over 21 years of age can get a wristband and a signature cup at any participating entertainment district venue to take alcohol out of the bar and into the street (see rules here.)

“Little Rock is excited to host this historic matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the UAPB Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium,” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said. “We welcome fans of both teams to enjoy themselves at Fan Fest and all of the activities planned to mark this Unity game weekend.

“Football is often the catalyst to bring people together, and Little Rock is proud to be the community at the center of this significant occasion.”

Little Rock has something to offer everyone. From sports, shops, restaurants and entertainment, the city’s residents and visitors are sure to enjoy an exciting weekend of fun activities.