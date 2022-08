It’s a case that’s rocked Arkansas and the country – how could a young nurse out on a run in the middle of a dirt road just disappear?

KARK 4 News and FOX 16 News anchor Mitch McCoy dives into the disappearance of Sydney Sutherland, the frantic search for her, the tragic revelation of her fate and the questions still surrounding the killing, even as a man who helped look for her sits in prison.