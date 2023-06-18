FAYETTEVILLE — Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Class of 2024 three-star offensive guard Zuri Madison has his decision down to three schools with one visit remaining.

Madison, 6-5, 290, was at Arkansas this weekend for an official visit. Following the visit, Madison admitted he was impressed.

“I loved the visit,” Madison said. “I got a couple of good things and a lot of information to make a decision. I like the coaches, Coach (Sam) Pittman and coach (Cody) Kennedy. They know what they’re doing, and going through my recruitment I don’t take that lightly.”

Madison then talked about the highlight of the visit.

“The highlight of the trip was definitely meeting Coach Kennedy and spending time with Coach Pittman and the team,” Madison said. “That kind of showed me how the team is together. It also showed me how I can fit into the team, as well, just to learn and get things from the team and the coaches.”

Where does Arkansas stand now in your recruiting?

“After the visit, Arkansas is definitely at the top of my list,” Madison said. “I’ve got Miami next week, so it’s battling it out between Miami and Arkansas. I’m looking at West Virginia, as well. That last week of June is when I plan to make my decision. It won’t be too long after the visit.”

What will be the deciding factors in your decision?

“The deciding factor is, with my college career I want to get as close to the NFL as possible and be able to have the best chance,” Madison said. “So between coaches and the staff, I want to know which staff will be able to take me to the next level and develop me, take my body to a different level and have the best opportunity.”

Madison was asked about if there was any surprises to the visit?

“I heard Coach Kennedy on the phone and he came down a couple of times, but I didn’t get a chance to meet Coach Pittman (this spring),” Madison said. “He’s everything that they said he was. Just hearing stuff from Coach Kennedy, being able to come down here and spend time made a difference.”

Madison talked in more detail about his impressions of Pittman.

“He was a chill, laid back guy, but I can also tell he cares a lot about his program and that he doesn’t just offer random people to come to his school,” Madison said. “He offers people who are genuine. He’s a genuine person and he’s about his word.”

