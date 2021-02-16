Zebulon Vermillion Making Transition From Closer to Starter

FAYETTEVILLE — In 2020, Zebulon Vermillion appeared in five games recording one save, a record of 1-0 and 0.00 ERA in 7.1 innings.

This year, Vermillion will take on a new role it appears. He is making the transition from closer to starter. He talked about how that move is going for him.

“Pretty good,” Vermillion said. “I feel like there’s not much of a difference to me, personally. It’s the same mindset. I just feel like I’m closing more. I’ll go out and throw an inning and picture I’m closing, go out the next inning, picture I’m closing, and just keep going until they tell me to stop.”

Last season ended prematurely due to COVID with the Hogs only playing 16 games. Vermillion and the team is ready to play some games.

“Everybody’s super excited,” Vermillion said. “Not only just to be playing baseball, but to be playing someone other than the Razorbacks since we’ve been intersquadding for so long. We’re very thankful to be able to start playing again.”

When throwing to other Razorbacks though four of them are preseason All-SEC. Catcher Casey Opitz, second baseman Robert Moore, center fielder Christian Franklin and designated hitter Matt Goodheart all were named to the 2021 Coaches Preseason All-SEC First Team.

“It’s great,” Vermillion said. “Facing the best makes you the best. So going out every day and being able to compete with four guys that are preseason All-SEC, I mean, you can’t ask for better competition. Especially here. And we have a lot of guys who aren’t on that list who I think are still really good.”

This weekend though Vermillion and other pitchers will get to face hitters from Texas Tech, Texas and TCU. After fall ball and then preseason it’s understandable the Hogs are ready to face another opponent.

“It gets kind of old, especially facing the same lineup multiple times,” Vermillion said. “They start getting after you a little bit. But just being able to go out and play is good for us, because it’s been so long.

“It’s definitely nerve-racking, I guess, especially playing the same guys over and over. Now you get to go out and compete (once season starts) and show your real stuff against other people.”

Vermillion talked about how his pitching has changed since arriving at Arkansas.

“I definitely have a more off-speed mix now,” Vermillion said. “I used to be a heavy fastball kind of guy. Last year I was throwing a lot of breaking balls. Now I mix in a more breaking balls and changeups and I feel a lot more confident in those pitches, especially throwing those for strikes. I have a larger mix, especially in a starter’s role.

“Especially getting more opportunity to use my other pitches. I’ll throw my beaking ball and changeups a lot more. It’s definitely going to help me get off the fastball grind. But, hey, if I’m facing a team and they’re not very good at hitting fastballs, I’m going to throw fastballs.”

Dave Van Horn has talked about how deep this staff is. Did that make it harder to break into the rotation?

“It’s definitely tough,” Vermillion said. “We’ve got a lot of good pitchers, a lot of guys competing for the starting spot. It’s all going to come down to who stays consistent. Consistency is going to be key throughout the season.

“I’m sure things will change. People will be placed in different spots, given opportunities. But overall consistency is what’s going to matter and separate people.”

While facing the same hitters over and over in practice obviously gets old, one thing that doesn’t is having the indoor practice facility with deep snow outside and temperatures below zero.

“It’s awesome,” Vermillion said. “I wouldn’t say it’s much different. The only thing is we go off technology when some guys put the ball in the air because we don’t have outfielders. It’s not super game-like, but it’s the best you can get, especially when there’s a lot of people in these kind of conditions that aren’t getting to practice like we are. So it’s just great having that facility. We can go into it any time there’s bad weather. We’ll use it if we go play somebody who has a turf field. We’ll practice on there, so it gives us a lot of variety.”

Arkansas will face Texas Tech on Friday night at 7 p.m. in Arlington, Texas. They will take on Texas on Saturday and TCU on Sunday. All the game will be played at Globe Life Field and start at 7 p.m.