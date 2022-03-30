FAYETTEVILLE — Zach Williams is preparing for his senior season with his fourth D-line coach.

Williams signed with Arkansas out of Joe T. Robinson when Chad Morris was the head coach. He played one season under Morris and then Sam Pittman was hired as the new head coach. Pittman has changed defensive line coaches each season with Deke Adams now in charge there. One hope with Adams is the team has a better pass rush.

“Pass rushing wise, I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better,” Williams said. “You know, from all the different coaches we had, we learned different techniques and stuff like that. Coach Deke Adams, he brings something new to the table. And I feel like he really knows what he’s talking about, like with different aspects of how to rush not just, like you need to switch your stuff up. You just need three different moves to rush and he teaches us that so, you know, I feel like he’s brought us together more as a team like as a defensive line. And he’s just helping us with our pass rushing and stuff like that. So I feel like that’s the reason we got a lot better.”

The Razorbacks lost three seniors who started the majority of the games last year on the defensive line. All were transfers from other schools. Williams didn’t hesitate when asked if any young player had caught his eye in the first four practices.

“Cam Ball, he’s really stepped up,” Williams said. “I knew he had it in him, but it really surprised me how fast he’s turned the switch. I feel like he’s going to be a big help this year because he’s really doing his thing. He’s doing a good job.”

One thing Arkansas has done under Barry Odom as the defensive coordinator, no matter who was coaching the line, is use multiple fronts. Is that likely to continue?

“I think so,” Williams said. “They said next week we’re going to work more on four-down fronts. We’re still doing more three-man stuff. That’s going to be our base of course. But it’s probably going to be the same as last year with the three-down, four-down, then three-down again in spring ball.”

Williams has been on a mission to gain weight since arriving on campus. He’s been successful so far and continues to work on that aspect of his body.

“Yeah, so currently, I’m 255,” Williams said. “I lost something like 20 pounds in the season, so I gained that back but I’m going to need to gain like, an extra 10. And my emphasis this season just you know, just building a little bit more technique. You know, just coming off the ball, high intensity, stuff like that. Just keep working on the stuff I’m already doing but just do it a little bit better. So yeah, I feel like I’m going I’m going pretty good. We’re going to be alright.”

Since this is his fourth year in the program Williams talked about possibly being more of a veteran leader as well.

“Yeah, I do. I’ve gained some experience over the few years,” Williams said. “There’s always something to reach the younger people, and of course you have stuff yourself to learn. But it’s something different passing on to the younger people. I feel like that’s something good. I feel like I’m a bit of a veteran.”

Tuesday’s practice was the first since the team took a week off for spring break. Williams said that didn’t create any problems for him after being off that long.

“I’ve had a few spring balls so I kind of expected the first practice back is going to be little bit hard or whatever but it really wasn’t that much different,” Williams said. “Probably little more tired than we usually are but I feel like everyone – was there and a lot faster today. We were into it. So I feel like that week break didn’t really change anything. I think it actually gave us more energy and make us go harder.”

Arkansas will put on full pads for the first time on Thursday and then scrimmage on Saturday. Despite the lack of full pads the intensity at the practices seem to have been high.

“Coach (Sam) Pittman always wants high intensity so I feel like it’s just something we do automatically,” Williams said. “So it’s really nothing to change differently about that just because we don’t have full pads and just like shells. I don’t see there’s any difference with that.”

Arkansas has an open scrimmage on Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m.