Yurachek, Musselman Address Protests/Violence

University of Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek and head basketball coach Eric Musselman used Twitter on Sunday to offer their thoughts on protests around the country, both peaceful and violent, in the wake of the arrest of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on charges related to the death of  George Floyd. Based on video recorded while Ford was in the process of being arrested, a criminal complaint indicated that Chauvin had his knee Floyd’s neck for 8 Minutes And 46 Seconds. Floyd later died sparking outrage around the nation.

The protests spread to Arkansas where, on Saturday night in Little Rock, windows were broken in buildings near the state capitol. Police there also used tear gas to remove protesters from I-630 where they had managed to shut down traffic at two different times during the day.

In addition a police officer was hit by rocks as he attempted to protect property on MLK Drive and I-630 but was apparently not injured.

A Fayetteville protest was mostly peaceful but police indicated that some of the protesters used gasoline to start a fire at the Market House which was extinguished by the building’s fire suppression system.

