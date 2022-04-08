You don’t get many opportunities to meet your heroes. So when Alex Gilbert was introduced to Razorback superstar, Jaylin Williams, he made the most of it.

When Gilbert, a 5th grader at Brighten Middle School in Bentonville, approached Williams at a signing event in Bentonville, he pretended to take a charge, falling to the ground before he could shake Williams’ hand.

The hilarious gesture by Gilbert highlights Williams’ unique ability to draws charges. The sophomore had a program record 54 charges on the year. The charge was met with a room erupting in laughter and a big smile from Williams.

You can watch the full video above sent to us by his mother Jessica Gilbert.