Yamzon Nominated For Coveted AAI Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After a night full of celebration of women’s empowerment, all eyes are on senior Jessica Yamzon, Arkansas’ latest nominee for the AAI Award, presented by American Athletic, Inc. to the most outstanding collegiate senior female gymnast in the country.

Yamzon is without a doubt, a standout leader and athlete for Razorback gymnastics. Ever since she arrived on campus in Fayetteville four years ago, she came ready to lay it all on the line for her team and the state of Arkansas.

As a senior, she has accumulated nine career titles, four on the balance beam and five as an all-around competitor. She boasts both athletic and academic recognition, including back-to-back seasons on the SEC Academic Honor Roll (2018-19).

In 2017, she qualified for the NCAA Championships as an individual, only the second freshman to do so in Arkansas history. Her instant success as a Gymback earned her a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

As a sophomore, she recorded a career high on vault during the Regional of 9.850 and then saw two scores of 9.800 or higher at the NCAA Championships, including a 9.8000 on bars and a 9.8500 on the beam. Yamzon helped lead Arkansas to program record performances on the uneven bars (49.575) on March 2, 2018 against Arizona and again two weeks later when the Razorbacks scored 197.300 at the Arkansas Tri. Against No.10 Georgia on Jan. 26, 2018, she scored a career-high 9.950 on the beam, tied for the highest score by a sophomore on the apparatus in Arkansas history.

Since 1954, American Athletic, Inc. has been manufacturing world-class gymnastics equipment. Headquartered in Jefferson, Iowa, the company operates three facilities totaling over 240,000 square feet and employs about 100 people. AAI is the official supplier and partner to USA Gymnastics and is proud to partner with the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Yamzon continued to be a stronghold for Arkansas as a junior and finished the 2019 regular season ranked 46th in the country in the All-Around with an NQS of 39.185. Her unwavering consistency and dedication towards performing for the University of Arkansas is unmatched, both in the classroom and on the competition floor.

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Gymnastics. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics) and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@RazorbackGym).