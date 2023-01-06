FAYETTEVILLE — University of South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver has seen his recruiting takeoff since entering the transfer portal.

Weaver, 6-1, 180, has one season remaining and spent Thursday and Friday visiting Arkansas. Weaver talked about how the official visit went for him.

“I experienced the campus yesterday a lot,” Weaver said. “I got to talk to the coaches like that. I like the campus is different. I’m not from here. I’ve never been out here.”

Weaver also talked about the highlight of the visit.

“The facilities,” Weaver said. “I like the way they look. The weight room is real nice. It’s one of the biggest in the country. I like the indoor facility. I like the campus. I like the coaches. It’s a real good experience.”

At Arkansas, Weaver would have a chance for immediate playing time considering all three starters at wide receiver in 2022 have moved on with two heading to the NFL. The fact Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers led the team in receiving despite only playing the one season was something that caught Weaver’s eye.

“It definitely shows that people got a chance,” Weaver said. “Like you said the top four are all gone so they need a new top four here. So definitely has a big opportunity and big chance.”

Weaver talked about what the visit did for the chances he eventually signs with the Hogs.

“It boosted it a little bit,” Weaver said. “SEC for sure. So we will see how it’s looking.”

His teammate at USF signed with Arkansas earlier in the process and is also on an official visit. The fact that it appears Grier will be at Arkansas is that a plus for you?

“Definitely, that was my teammate before,” Grier said. “So it would be cool and a blessing to come play with my former teammate again.”

Weaver will make his decision after taking all three of his official visits.

“I went to West Virginia and I’m supposed to be going to Oklahoma after this,” Weaver said.

As far as an exact timeline for a decision, Weaver didn’t provide that.

“After my visits,” Weaver said. “That’s when I will probably make the majority of my thoughts and decision most likely next week.”

Weaver isn’t a fan of the cold weather in Arkansas since he played at Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep before heading to South Florida. However, in Arkansas’ favor is the weather isn’t any warmer at OU or West Virginia.

“Maybe the cold weather because I’m a Florida boy,” Weaver said. “Other than that the facilities are very nice. The campus is beautiful. I drove by it yesterday.”

This season, Weaver caught 53 passes for 718 yards and six touchdowns. In his career, he has caught 116 passes for 1,735 yards and eight touchdowns. He has returned 13 punts for 152 yards and a kickoff for 11.

Click here for message on Twitter when he entered transfer portal on Dec. 28.