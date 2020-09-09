Xavier Kelly Ready to Make Big Impact at Arkansas After Previously Playing at Clemson

FAYETTEVILLE — Xavier Kelly is a grad transfer from Clemson who is set to start at one of the tackles for the University of Arkansas this fall.

Kelly, 6-5, 311, played behind some future NFL first-round picks while at Clemson. He chose to transfer and graduated this past spring. He took an official visit to Arkansas in January and knew that was the place for him. When asked why Arkansas, Kelly had a very direct answer.

“Why not Arkansas?,” Kelly said. “My official visit, I came and I got a chance to watch film with Coach (Derrick) LeBlanc. He’s just a very smart guy and very knowledgeable about the game. And I was like, ‘That’s who I want to play for.’ Just the way he coaches. He’s very technically sound. And I wanted to play under Coach (Barry) Odom. I got a chance to meet the guys on my official visit, and I got a good vibe.”

Arkansas is coming off back-to-back 2-10 seasons. Kelly was asked his thoughts on that?

“I’m not sure,” Kelly said. “I wasn’t around that team. I don’t know why they didn’t win some games but this team right here has a lot of energy and enthusiasm and guys that want it. So I feel that this team is really going to turn it around.”

He is working alongside Jonathan Marshall inside with Dorian Gerald and Julius Coates at the ends. What has he seen from Coates and Gerald?

“Oh man, those are some great defensive ends,” Kelly said. “Coates is very physical, very strong and aggressive. DG is very fast and has a real quick get-off. Both of them are gonna be great. I’m excited to see them play.”

Kelly feels that having ends like that will benefit the entire line.

“That is gonna make a huge impact,” Kelly said. “We’re gonna create opportunities for each other. I’m excited to play with those two guys.”

The defensive line requires depth. Who on the inside behind him and Marshall has caught his eye?

“Definitely Isaiah (Nichols) he’s getting better each day,” Kelly said. “He’s very technical sound. He’s good with his hands and he’s fast. TC (Taurean Carter) is very good. He’s very strong and explosive. Even Nick (Fulwider) is getting better each day. He’s making improvements each day. Pretty much the whole D-line getting better each and every day. I’m excited to get the season started.”

The practice today was the 13th with 12 more to go before the Georgia game. Kelly talked about where he feels they are at right now.

“We have made major strides since the first day of practice,” Kelly said. “Just by watching film you can see guys getting better. We’re gonna get better throughout the season. I feel the sky is the limit for this group.”

The NCAA has passed a rule that allows all senior another year regardless of if they play this season or not. Kelly was asked his thoughts on that?

“I’m just taking it one step at a time right now,” Kelly said. “Just focusing on each and every day. I’m just being 100-percent locked in where my feet are. If I’m in meetings I’m focused on meetings. If I’m at practice I’m focused on practice. I’m just taking it one day at a time and just walking by faith. We’ll see where it goes.”

Kelly is considered one of the leaders of the team despite that he wasn’t here last season.

“Just by leading by example,” Kelly said. “Just doing the right things when no one is watching, you know. Right is right and wrong is wrong when nobody’s watching. Just taking the approach to control what I can control. Just leading by example.”

Kelly said he learned some of that from all the standouts he played with at Clemson on the defensive line.

“Just doing extra,” Kelly said. “Coming in and watching film and extra workouts and doing that little extra and you separate yourself. Doing the right things, leading by example, encouraging your teammates.”

Coming from Clemson, do you see Arkansas trying to build a culture like that?

“We’ve got a lot of great guys that work hard, and you know, just come to practice every day for the workouts,” Kelly said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that really want it. We’ve got a coaching staff that wants it for us, as well. So, I think we’re getting better each day. We’re just taking it one step at a time, and we’re getting better each and every day.”

Do you feel you can play a role in changing the culture here?

“Definitely. I think everybody plays a small role,” Kelly said. “It’s kind of like a puzzle piece. When everybody comes together, we’re just one unit. Yes, definitely.”