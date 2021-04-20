WR Mike Woods Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ wide receiver group took a hit when senior Mike Woods opted to enter the transfer portal.

Woods was one of the key offensive weapons for the Razorbacks. Woods, a member of Chad Morris’ first recruiting class in 2018, was second on the Razorbacks last season when he caught 32 passes for 619 yards and five touchdowns. He was expected to be one of the best combinations with junior Treylon Burks in the SEC and nation this fall.

As a true freshman in 2018, Woods started seven of the 10 games he played. He caught 18 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. He followed that up in 2019 starting all 12 games. He grabbed 33 passes for 423 yards and four touchdowns.

Woods was committed to SMU prior to switching to Arkansas out of Magnolia (Texas) High School. He was recruited to Arkansas by Justin Stepp who is now at South Carolina.

In Saturday’s spring game, Woods caught two passes for 40 yards including a touchdown.

Oklahoma is rumored to be a possible destination for him.