WR Hayden Metcalf Chooses Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Prosper (Texas) Class of 2020 wide receiver Hayden Metcalf has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas that he received on June 11.

Metcalf, 6-1, 175, went public with his decision on Saturday while attending Arkansas’ game against San Jose State.

“I chose Arkansas because it just feels like family there,” Metcalf said. “They have a good culture and I see myself fitting in perfectly especially with my sister there.”

Metcalf attended a camp at Arkansas this summer and got to experience working with the coaches.

“That was amazing,” Metcalf said. “I got to talk to them one-on-one and being in meetings with them. I thought it was amazing.”

At Arkansas, Metcalf will play for Justin Stepp.

“He’s a great coach,” Metcalf said. “I think he’s the best receiver’s coach in the SEC and maybe in college football.”

Metcalf was at the Arkansas game last Saturday when they defeated Colorado State 55-34. He got to see Trey Knox and Treylon Burks, two true freshmen wide receivers, put on a show.

“They are the best freshmen wide receiver duo in college,” Metcalf said. “They are the biggest, fastest and best. I think if the ball gets to them they are gonna catch it a 100-percent of the time. There’s no 50-50 ball with them.”

Nick Starkel had his first start at Arkansas on Saturday and also impressed Metcalf.

“He’s amazing,” Metcalf said. “He stepped up and played a leader role and performed for the city.”

Other than a family atmosphere, Metcalf talked about what else he was looking for in a college.

“Definitely the facilities, coaches and major,” Metcalf said. “I want to major in business or marketing. They have a great business school. I wanted to be close to home, but not too close.”

Metcalf is enjoying a strong senior season at Prosper. On Friday night he helped Prosper stay undefeated with a 49-14 win over McKinney. In the game, Metcalf caught eight passes for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“It’s going really good,” Metcalf said. “We’re ranked No. 4 in the area, we’re really young and we’re balling right now.”

In addition to McKinney, Prosper defeated Rowlett 31-7, dropped Fort Worth Timber Creek 49-7 and then beat Flower Mound Marcus 57-34. They will host Plano East at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Metcalf had a scholarship offer to Northern Colorado. In addition, he has been selected to play in the 2020 Blue-Grey All-American Game on Jan. 20. He talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field.

“I’m definitely a really good route runner,” Metcalf said. “I’m football smart. I know probably every defense there is. I can read and find people’s weaknesses. Just pick on him.”

He also talked about what he needs to work on the most.

“I think I need to gain weight,” Metcalf said. “Get bigger and stronger before I can play and step on the field.”

Arkansas outscored Colorado State 21-0 in the fourth quarter on Saturday. Metcalf was impressed with the effort Arkansas had putting the game away.

“Man that was just exciting,” Metcalf said. “Just seeing them perform the way they did against a good team. It was awesome.”

Metcalf has now seen Arkansas two weeks in a row in person and will also be at the Texas A&M game in Arlington on Saturday.

“I am going to that,” Metcalf said. “I will probably be like an hour late.”