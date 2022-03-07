Two-time defending NCAA Indoor champion Arkansas remains No. 2 in the USTFCCCA national rating index prior to the 2022 version of the championships this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.

Florida (198.11) remained No. 1 this week when the ratings index only factored each team’s entries in the national meet while the Razorbacks (189.43) were No. 2. The rest of the top 10 includes Texas, LSU, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and NC State.

Last season the Razorbacks defended their 2019 NCAA Indoor title with at home with 68 points over Texas A&M (57), LSU (39), USC (35), Georgia (31), and Florida (30). The 2020 NCAA Indoor was canceled due to covid.

In leading the field with 17 entries in 10 events, Arkansas has 10 entries among top eight scoring positions.

The Razorbacks hold the No. 1 seed in both relay events, with a collegiate record in the 4×400 and a school record in the distance medley relay. No. 2 seeds include Britton Wilson in the 400m and Shafiqua Maloney in the 800m.

Elien Vekemans and Nastassja Campbell are seeded fourth and sixth in the pole vault. Lauren Gregory is seeded fifth in the 3,000m and sixth in 5,000m. Jada Baylark is seeded seventh in the 200m and eighth in the 60m.

Florida, in comparison, has 12 entries in eight events with all but two seeded among top eight scoring positions. Top seeds for the Gators include Jasmine Moore in the long jump and triple jump along with Anna Hall in the pentathlon.

Texas, with 16 entries in nine events, also sports 10 entries among top eight scoring positions. No. 2 seeds include Julien Alfred in the 60m and Kristine Blazevica in the heptathlon as well as a pair of No. 3 seeds with Tyra Gittens in the high jump and Ackelia Smith in the triple jump.

The 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships will be held March 11-12 in the Birmingham CrossPlex with coverage available on ESPN3 at the following times and links.

2022 NCAA Indoor Championships | ESPN3 Schedule & Links

3/11 10:00 AM Day 1 https://es.pn/3hHTDj0 3/11 4:00 PM Day 1 https://es.pn/3HODvH2 3/11 7:00 PM Day 1 https://es.pn/3vIUc4t 3/12 10:30 AM Day 2 https://es.pn/3KjQwdB 3/12 4:00 PM Day 2 https://es.pn/3vKw0i5 3/12 7:00 PM Day 2 https://es.pn/378xpVA

USTFCCCA National Rating Index | 2022 NCAA Indoor Entries

1. Florida, 2. Arkansas, 3. Texas, 4. LSU, 5. Kentucky, 6. Virginia Tech, 7. Ole Miss, 8. Texas A&M, 9. Texas Tech, 10. NC State, 11. Oregon, 12. BYU, 13. Tennessee, 14. Notre Dame, 15. Ohio State, 16. South Carolina, 17. Washington, 18. Colorado, 19. USC, 20. Nebraska, 21. Binghamton, 22. Alabama, 23. Penn State, 24. Stanford, 25. Southern Illinois.