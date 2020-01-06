Women’s Track & Field puts two on The Bowerman Preseason Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback Women’s Track & Field program put two distance runners on the Bowerman Preseason Watch List, the USTFCCCA announced on Monday afternoon. Senior Taylor Werner and junior Katie Izzo made the watch list for the first time in their careers, making it the fourth-straight season that a Razorback has been tabbed for the preseason list. Arkansas ranks third all-time with nine athletes having been named to the Bowerman Preseason Watch List.

Last season Werner earned a second-place finish in the 3000-meters at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships and was named first-team All-America in the DMR. She also earned second-team All-America honors indoors in the 3000-meters and DMR as a freshman and won the SEC title in the 5000-meters.

In her first season competing with the Razorbacks, Izzo led the Razorbacks to the program’s first NCAA Cross Country title with her team-high third-place finish (19:59.3) in Terra Haute, Ind. last November. The Cal Poly transfer also earned All-America and All-Region honors during the fall.

The Bowerman, which debuted in 2009 and is named after former University of Oregon coach Bill Bowerman, is presented annually by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) to the nation’s most outstanding male and female NCAA track and field athletes.

Izzo and Werner, both Honda Sport Award finalists, join a group of elite performers that includes Angie Annelus (Southern California), Chanel Brissett (Southern California), Dani Jones (Colorado), Weini Kelati (New Mexico), Alicia Monson (Wisconsin), Samantha Noenning (Arizona State), Laulauga Tausaga (Iowa) and Twanisha Terry (Southern California). The next Bowerman Women’s Watch List will be released the first week of February.