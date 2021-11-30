Wolfenbarger Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Jersey Wolfenbarger was named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced today. It is the first SEC honor for Wolfenbarger, and the second SEC Freshman of the Week honoree for the Hogs this season, as Samara Spencer took home the award following week one. This marks the first time the Hogs have had two different players win Freshman of the Week in the same season since joining the league.

Wolfenbarger, the consensus five-star recruit out of Northside High School in Fort Smith, has started to find her footing in the college game, as this week saw her help Arkansas beat both Sam Houston and Belmont in back-to-back days. Against Sam Houston, Wolfenbarger put forth the best game of her young career, going for a season-best 16 points on an efficient 5-8 shooting clip. She also hit three of her four triples, showcasing the guard skills that make a player with her 6-5 frame so unique.

She got into double-figures for the second straight game against Belmont, who was receiving votes in the WBCA Coaches Poll, dropping in 10 more points. Her night helped the Hogs score 83 points against Belmont, the most surrendered by the Bruins since March 6, 2020. Wolfenbarger made three of her seven shots, and hit three of her four attempts from the foul line. She also pulled down four rebounds and dished a season-high three assists, showcasing her versatility.

Over the two games in two days stretch, Wolfenbarger, who came off the bench in both contests, averaged 13 points, 3.5 boards, 1.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game.