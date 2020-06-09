With Nine Commitments, Closer Look at Remaining Needs for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas added its ninth commitment in the Class of 2021 on Monday with the addition of Raheim “Rocket” Sanders.

Sanders, 6-2, 210, is an athlete who can play safety or wide receiver. He plays both ways for Rockledge (Fla.) High School.

Arkansas is still recruiting for help at each position. They currently have one player committed at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, cornerback and safety. They also have an athlete and then two offensive linemen.

The Hogs have Little Rock Parkview three-star Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, committed to play quarterback. On Thursday, they will find out if they have landed San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian four-star Lucas Coley, 6-2, 205. He plans to announce his college decision at that time.

Arkansas has a commitment from Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert four-star running back Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205. He’s a talented back who will likely play very early at Arkansas. The Hogs have two seniors at running back and only signed one in the Class of 2020. They are trying to add one or two more in this class. Tulsa (Okla.) Union four-star AJ Green, 5-11, 190, is a strong possibility. Arkansas is also on some talented running backs in Texas and Alabama.

DeSoto (Texas) three-star Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 175, is committed to play wide receiver. Arkansas only signed on wide receiver in 2020 so this is another position of need. Sanders, as noted, can play any number of positions. Arkansas is hoping to add Royse City (Texas) four-star Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 185, to play wide receiver. The Hogs are in his Top 7.

Little Rock Parkview three-star Erin Outley, 6-4, 237, is the top target at tight end. The Hogs are battling nine other schools for Outley’s commitment. They will likely sign two tight ends in this class.

On the offensive line, Arkansas has pledges from Wynne four-star Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, and Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest three-star Cole Carson, 6-6, 285. They hope to add Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene three-star Devon Manuel, 6-8, 300, soon. Arkansas will likely sign four offensive linemen in this class. There’s several possibilities for the offensive line spots still remaining.

The defensive line currently has no commitments. Arkansas is on several prospects as they look for both ends and interior linemen. Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities three-star defensive tackle Cameron Ball, 6-5, 282, is a big-time player. Georgia Tech may be the team to beat, but the Hogs are hoping to get him on campus for a visit. Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College defensive tackle Demeco Roland, 6-3, 305, is from Broken Arrow, Okla., and played for Rion Rhoades last season.

At linebacker, Arkansas has a pledge from Jonesboro three-star Marco Avant, 6-3, 212. The Hogs will likely sign two in this class with three a possibility. Jones County (Miss.) Community College’s KJ Cloyd, 6-1, 210, is a possibility. The Hogs are battling Arizona and others for him.

In the secondary, Arkansas has Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington’s Keuan Parker, 5-11, 173, at cornerback and Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep three-star Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195, at safety.

Fort Smith Northside four-star Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 175, is a possibility at cornerback. The Hogs are battling Oklahoma, Georgia, Notre Dame and Missouri for his commitment. The Hogs will likely sign four or five defensive backs in this class. St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic three-star safety Tyler Hibbler, 5-11, 183, will announce his college decision on June 23. Arkansas is one of the finalists along with Missouri and another school or two.