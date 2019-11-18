Willie Fritz Isn’t a Household Name, But Offers Solid Coaching Resume

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz is one of the best football coaches many have not heard of in college football.

Fritz, age 59, is in his fourth season at Tulane. Thus far, he has a record of 22-25, with the Green Wave including 6-4 this season. He had his first winning season at the school in 2018 when they finished 7-6 winning the Cure Bowl 41-24 over Louisiana.

Considering many fans were upset when the Razorbacks hired Chad Morris who had a losing record in the American Athletic Conference the idea of hiring Fritz may be hard to sell.

That is understandable, but there’s one vast difference in Morris and Fritz. The SMU job was Morris’ first at the collegiate level. Fritz has an overall record of 176-94. He was 97-47 at Central Missouri, 40-15 at Sam Houston State and then 17-7 at Georgia Southern. So prior to Tulane Fritz had been a clear winner at each stop.

His first head coaching job was at Blinn (Texas) from 1993-96. He turned around a program that had gone 5–24–1 in its three previous seasons, producing a 39–5–1 record. Fritz led the team to two national junior college championships, in 1994 and 1996. He is in the NJCAA Hall of Fame.

His success at Blinn led him to get the job at Central Missouri where he coached from 1997-2009. He left there for Sam Houston State from 2010-13 and then Georgia Southern in 2014-15.

The winning record at Tulane by Fritz in 2018 was the first at the school since the 2013 when Curtis Johnson went 7-6. Prior to that, Curtis Schelfo led the team to an 8-5 mark in 2002. Tulane was 3-9 in each of the two seasons prior to Fritz’s arrival.

Fritz was a defensive back at Pittsburg (Kan.) State from 1978-81. He was a student assistant at the school in 1982. He then was an assistant at Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest in 1983, grad assistant at Sam Houston State 1984-85 and then an assistant at Willis (Texas) High School in 1986.

From 1987-90 Fritz served as defensive coordinator at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College. There, he was on the staff when Limbo Parks was with the Red Ravens. Parks was at Arkansas in 1985-86. When he went back to Coffeyville in 1988 Fritz was coaching the defensive backs. Parks later worked camps for Fritz at Central Missouri.

Fritz is making $1.2 million each season. Tulane has two games remaining on the schedule and will have their hands full with UCF and SMU.