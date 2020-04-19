Wieber Adds Nebraska Transfer To 2020-21 Roster

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas head gymnastics coach Jordyn Wieber has added her first transfer to the Razorback squad, former Nebraska Husker, Abby Johnston. Johnston will be classified as a junior for the fall 2020 semester and will be immediately eligible to compete next season.

“Our staff is extremely excited about Abby,” said Wieber. “She has a lot more gymnastics left in her and we are excited that she chose to do that at Arkansas for her last two years. I am confident that she will contribute to this team as a competitor, teammate and leader.”

Johnston comes to Fayetteville after two seasons at Nebraska where she primarily competed on bars and floor. In 2020, she had a career-high score of 9.875 on the floor at the Big 5’s Elevate the State (Feb. 21). Three of her four appearances this spring scored a 9.800 or higher. Wieber expects Johnston will add depth to both the bars and floor lineups at Arkansas as well.

She has also seen great success in the classroom, Johnston made the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in the 2019-20 fall and spring semesters, as well as being named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.

The Parkland, Fla native is a Level 10 gymnast and trains at American Twisters out of Coconut Creek, Fla. She was a 2017 J.O. National qualifier, posting a top-five finish on beam and two ties for 11th place on vault and floor. In 2017 she was the regional floor champion. Johnston was a two-time all-around champion in Florida in 2016 and 2017. In 2016, Johnston was the regional beam champion.

