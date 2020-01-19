Wide Receiver Still Has a Visit Remaining, Talks Second Arkansas Trip

FAYETTEVILLE — Marshall (Texas) three-star wide receiver Savion Williams took his second official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Williams, 6-5, 200, had taken an official visit the May 3 weekend and then committed on May 11. However, when Chad Morris was fired on Nov. 8 then Williams decommitted two days later.

Following this weekend’s visit he talked about how it went.

“It was good this weekend,” Williams said. “I had a lot of fun.”

As a senior, Williams had to play quarterback due to an injury to a teammate. He completed 41 of 82 passes for 961 yards, eight touchdowns and an interception. Williams also rushed 91 times for 990 yards and 18 touchdowns while still catching 12 passes for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Williams talked about how playing quarterback helped him.

“It made me get my speed up,” Williams said. “It made me way faster than I did last year. I know the plays more. I know what people do.”

With the visit and meeting the new coaches do you feel you could be a Razorback again?

“Yes, sir,” Williams said.

Williams visited SMU in December and will trip to TCU next weekend. When do you think a decision will come and what will be the main factor?

“On signing day,” Williams said. “It just depends on how the coaches treat me.”

Kansas State, Washington State and Virginia were some of the other schools that came in on Williams after he decommitted from the Hogs.