LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many Arkansans are looking forward to the first game of the Razorbacks’ 2023 NCAA tournament run Thursday afternoon.

Arkansas (20-13), seeded eighth in the West Region, will face Illinois (20-12), the region’s nine seed on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in De Moines, Iowa. Tip-off will be at 3:30 p.m. Here are some things to know if you want to watch or listen to the game:

TV

The game will be live on TBS at the 3:30 p.m. tip-off time. Every game of the tournament can be watched on TBS, CBS, TNT or TruTV. A full TV schedule can be found on the NCAA website.

STREAMING

Arkansas vs. Illinois can be streamed on digital TV platforms like Sling TV, fuboTV or Hulu Live TV. This game and all tournament games can be streamed on the NCAA website as well.

RADIO

For fans looking to stream the game over radio, due to NCAA Men’s Basketball rules, the Arkansas Razorback app will not allow for free radio listening coverage from the voice of the Razorbacks. Instead, the whole tournament will be broadcasted through Westwood One national radio on the Varsity app or the Tunein app.

If the Razorbacks beat out Illinois, they will play the winner between (1) Kansas and (16) Howard in the second round of the tournament on either March 18 or 19.