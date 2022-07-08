By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Frisco (Texas) Lone Star Class of 2023 four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton will announce his college decision tonight at midnight.

Braxton, 6-1, 170, holds 28 offers and will choose tonight between Arkansas, Baylor, Miami and Michigan State. He was committed to Michigan State when he took an official visit to Arkansas the June 17-19 weekend, but has since decommitted.

He took official visits to Michigan State and Baylor the two previous weekends to his Arkansas trip. Then he finished it up with a visit to Miami.

Braxton chose the midnight announcement time due to his mother’s birthday is July 9. As soon as the clock strikes midnight and the day turns to Saturday instead of Friday then Braxton will go public with his college choice.

Arkansas’ Dominique Bowman is his lead recruiter.