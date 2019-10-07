What Close Losses to Texas A&M Have Meant For Hogs Recently

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas played possibly its best game of the season in a 31-27 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 28.

It was the latest close loss for Arkansas in the series that has been dominated by Texas A&M since the 2012 season. While Arkansas has lost eight games in a row in the series, most have been close with three even going into overtime.

But what exactly has a close loss to Texas A&M meant to Arkansas during this streak? Here’s a closer look at all the losses to Texas A&M since the last Arkansas win in 2011.

Sept. 29, 2012 — Texas A&M 58 – Arkansas 10. Arkansas dropped to 1-4 with the loss. The following week the Hogs went on the road to defeat Auburn 24-7. Arkansas finished John L. Smith’s only season 4-8.

Sept. 28, 2013 — Texas A&M 45 – Arkansas 33. Arkansas fell 3-2 on the season with this loss. The following week the Hogs lost at Florida 30-10. The Razorbacks finished 3-9 in Bret Bielema’s first season losing their last nine games.

Sept. 27, 2014 — Texas A&M 35 – Arkansas 28 (OT). The Razorbacks fell to 3-2 with the loss. Arkansas had two weeks to prepare for its next opponent just as they do in 2019. The Hogs lost to Alabama 14-13 in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas finished the season 7-6 and defeated Texas in a bowl game.

Sept. 26, 2015 — Texas A&M 28 – Arkansas 21 (OT). The loss saw the Razorbacks fall to 1-3 on the season. The following week Arkansas went to Tennessee and defeated the Vols 24-20. Arkansas went 7-2 following the loss to the Aggies to conclude the season 8-5 including a victory over Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.

Sept. 24, 2016 — Texas A&M 45 – Arkansas 24. Arkansas was 3-1 after the loss to the Aggies. The following week they were in Little Rock where they blasted Alcorn State 52-10. The Razorbacks finished the season 7-6 blowing big leads in second half to Missouri and Virginia Tech to close out the season.

Sept. 23, 2017 — Texas A&M 50 – Arkansas 43 (OT). The Hogs were 1-2 after the loss. Arkansas did return home to defeat New Mexico State 42-24 the following week. Arkansas finished 4-8 in what proved to be Bielema’s final season at Arkansas.

Sept. 29, 2018 — Texas A&M 24 – Arkansas 17. The Razorbacks dropped to 1-4 with the loss to the Aggies in Chad Morris’ first game in this series. Arkansas lost to Alabama 65-31 the following Saturday back in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas ended the season 2-10.

So Arkansas is 4-3 in the next game following the loss to Texas A&M. In the one game where they had two weeks to prepare for an opponent the Hogs played No. 7 Alabama off its feet in a one-point loss.

Of the four wins in the next outing, two came against SEC foes. Auburn in 2012 and Tennessee in 2015. Both were road games just as Arkansas will have at Kentucky on Saturday.

Saturday’s kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Kentucky game will also mark the first football game since the death of Wayne Watson this past weekend. Thoughts and prayers out to his family. Wayne was an avid Razorback fan and served as a moderator on Hogville.net.