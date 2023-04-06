FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner has been named a midseason All-American by D1Baseball.

Wegner, a graduate transfer from Creighton, has done nothing but hit through his first 28 games as a Razorback, slashing .370/.496/.800 with 12 home runs and 43 runs batted in. He leads the Hogs in numerous offensive categories this season, including runs (34), triples (2) home runs (12), RBI (43), total bases (80) and walks (24).

The Kearney, Neb., native has recorded 10 multi-hit games and a team-leading 14 multi-RBI games. His 14-game hitting streak and 18-game reached base streak are both second longest among all Razorback hitters this season.

In SEC play, Wegner is slashing .323/.447/.710 with four homers and 10 RBI over nine games. He was named the league’s player of the week on Feb. 20 after beginning his Razorback career by slashing .545/.643/1.365 (6-for-11) with four extra-base hits, including two homers, and eight RBI in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field.

Defensively, Wegner has played perfect defense while patrolling the outfield (27 starts in left, one start in center). He boasts a 1.000 fielding percentage, having not committed an error in 55 total chances.

Wegner, who earned second-team recognition from D1Baseball, is the third Razorback to earn a midseason All-America nod this season. Pitchers Hunter Hollan and Hagen Smith were named midseason All-Americans by Perfect Game.

