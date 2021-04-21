Weekend Date Change For John McDonnell Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A change in the schedule for this weekend’s John McDonnell Invitational will have the Arkansas track and field meet being held on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25, instead of an original Friday-Saturday schedule.

Teams scheduled to compete this weekend include Alabama, Arkansas, Arkansas-Little Rock, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Friends, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Tulsa, and Wichita State.

Fans will be able to attend Razorback track and field meets during the outdoor season as limited spectator attendance will be allowed in the east grandstands with socially distanced seating options. Masks are still required at Razorback home events. Entry into Arkansas home meets will be through the east gate with parking available in the following lots – 60, 56B, 47N, & 47W.

Tickets for the meet can be purchased online or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 800/982-HOGS (4647) or 479/575-5151. They may also be purchased at John McDonnell Field starting one hour prior to the start of the meet.

On Saturday, field events start at 10:15 a.m. while the decathlon begins at 11 a.m. and running events will start at 5 p.m. Sunday’s schedule opens with field events at 10 a.m., the continuation of the decathlon begins at 11 a.m. and running events start at noon.

For those fans who have already purchased tickets for the John McDonnell Invitational, Saturday tickets are still good for Saturday’s portion of the meet. Friday tickets can be exchanged for Sunday tickets. Refunds on purchased tickets are also available if unable to attend.

Hog Heaven will be open in its Bud Walton Arena location during home meets from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.