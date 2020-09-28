Week Three Kickoff Time and TV Network Announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ week three game at Auburn will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 10, and be broadcast on SEC Network.

For any games that have not had a kick time or TV network announced, the normal 12-or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

The Razorbacks play their first road contest of the season this weekend at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT, which will air on SEC Network Alternate.

Kickoff and television arrangements to date:

* Home games in bold



Sept. 26: Georgia (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State (SEC Network Alternate), 6:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 10: at Auburn (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 17: Ole Miss (SEC Network or SEC Network Alternate or ESPN platform ), 11 a.m. CT or 2:30 p.m. CT or 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 31: at Texas A&M (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 7: Tennessee (ESPN or SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 14: at Florida (TBA), TBA

Nov. 21: LSU (TBA), TBA

Nov. 28: at Missouri (TBA), TBA

Dec. 5: Alabama (TBA), TBA