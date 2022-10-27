FAYETTEVILLE — There’s five games on the schedule for Week 9 of the SEC college football campaign.

Last week, Dudley E. Dawson had a perfect week picking all five games correctly including South Carolina over Texas A&M. This week’s schedule includes both Arkansas and Auburn coming off a bye week.

Standings

Kevin McPherson, 63-11

Dudley E. Dawson, 62-12

Ty Hudson, 62-12

Otis Kirk, 60-14

John D. James, 57-17

This week’s schedule of games with kickoff times (all CT) and the network each game is on.

Arkansas at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Otis — It’s very tempting to pick Auburn since the Hogs haven’t won in this series since 2015. But, hey, Arkansas really won the game in 2020 and even John L. Smith beat the Tigers in Jordan-Hare. Pick: Arkansas

Dudley — Seems like this a fork in the road contest for these two teams that are both coming off bye weeks. The oddsmakers favor the Razorbacks and I do, too, for the first time a few weeks. Pick: Arkansas

Ty — Bryan Harsin and his (for now) Auburn Tigers have been backed into a corner…are they tossing everything at Arkansas? They’d be crazy not to..this game every year reminds of Arkansas vs Texas aTm…you just really have no clue how it ends up…but again..similar to the Aggies…Arkansas is the better team between the two…can they finally pull one out on the road against Auburn? I think so, long overdue if you ask me. Pick: Arkansas

John — Both teams are coming off a bye week. The Hogs really made a statement at BYU. The Hogs are also getting healthy. Pick Arkansas

Kevin — Arkansas picks up second consecutive road win to end skid against Auburn. Pick: Arkansas

Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville, Fla., 2:30 p.m., CBS

Otis — I am still mad at myself for picking Florida to beat LSU. No mistake this time. Pick: Georgia

Dudley — Dubbed as The World’s Largest Cocktail Party, the Florida-Georgia game has been played every year since 1926, except for a war time interruption in 1943. The Bulldogs have won 4 of the last 5, including 34-7 last season. Make it 5 of 6. Pick: Georgia

Ty — Taking the Bulldogs…as im sure everyone else is doing the same…gotta be careful down in the swamp..but UGA should be fine. Pick: Georgia

John — Georgia sometimes does not click on all cylinders. Florida has been so up and down, Georgia will get tested, but should stay undefeated. Pick: Georgia

Kevin — Let’s all toast the ‘Dogs as they take down the Gators at the Party! Pick: Georgia

Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — Made a mistake and picked A&M to beat the Gamecocks last week. Pick: South Carolina

Dudley — Beamer Ball is rolling right now with four straight wins since a 48-7 beat down at the hands of No. 1 Georgia. i don’t see Missouri slowing that in a game that is played in the Columbia that loves its Gamecocks Pick: South Carolina

Ty — The Gamecocks have proven so many people including myself completely wrong about the direction of their program so far in 22′. Pick: South Carolina

John — Missouri has been a surprise this season, and like Arkansas should have at least 2 more wins. South Carolina has been playing well. Pick South Carolina

Kevin — South Carolina’s hot, but Mizzou slips in to steal a road win. Pick: Missouri

Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN

Otis — The Vols are real. They beat Alabama and that is something teams rarely do. Pick: Tennessee

Dudley — As one of SEC’s remaining two unbeaten programs, the Vols have every right to sing Rocky Top at the top of their lungs. Bet that happens plenty on Saturday. Pick: Tennessee

Ty — The Vols are red hot…can the Wildcats cool them off on the road? Coming off a bye week is always a good feeling, which Kentucky needed badly…but who did Tennessee play last week again? Pick: Tennessee

John — Another quality SEC school goes into Rocky Top. Just do not think Kentucky has the horses to play with Tennessee. Pick Tennessee

Kevin — Vols keep legit national playoff hopes rolling with a win over Kentucky. Pick: Tennessee

Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — This is a tough one to pick. I mean the obvious pick is Ole Miss, but Aggies at home could be tricky for Lane Kiffin’s team. Pick: Ole Miss

Dudley — The Rebels got roughed up in the final three quarters in Death Valley, but should find Kyle Field an easier place to walk out with a win. The Aggies are in the SEC Western Division basement along with Arkansas and Auburn. At least one of those teams will ascend this weekend. Pick: Ole Miss

Ty — While i was never sold on the Rebels being a top 10 team…the Aggies are a complete mess..now with more off the field issues..and unrelenting pressure on the football program…it appears Jimbo and the Aggies are dying a slow death right before our eyes…the Hogs losing to them still baffles the mind…but the Rebels should be able to take care of business…especially if the 12th Man doesnt bring it. Can the Aggies at least make it interesting in front of a home crowd? Pick: Ole Miss

John — Ole Miss were dealt their 1st loss of the season. A&M is just a train wreck. Texas A&M fans will be holding signs that Fisher needs to go. Pick Ole Miss

Kevin — Ole Miss embarrassed in Death Valley last weekend but look for the Fightin’ Kiffins to bounce back with road win at Texas A&M. Pick: Ole Miss