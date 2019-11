FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- It was one thing to get blown out by Auburn and Alabama, but Mississippi State came to Reynolds Razorback Stadium owning a four-game losing streak.

They left with a 54-24 victory over Arkansas. The Razorbacks' 2-1 start to the season is long past them now as they own a six-game losing streak. Chad Morris is now 0-14 in SEC games and still doesn't own a win over a Power 5 school.