WBB Tabbed Seventh By SEC Coaches; Ramirez On Second Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball was picked to finish seventh during the 2022 Southeastern Conference Season, the league office announced today. South Carolina was selected by the media to win the league, while Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss were slated above Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ Razorbacks. Arkansas was picked to finish sixth in the SEC Preseason Media Poll last week.
For the first time in her career, redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez earned a preseason All-SEC honor, being tabbed as a member of the second team by the coaches. Ramirez has been stellar since transferring to Arkansas from TCU, becoming a key cog in the offense machine that is Coach Neighbors’ offense. Last season, Ramirez averaged 13.5 points, third on the team behind WNBA Draft picks Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum. The Splash Sister lived up to her name once again last season, drilling 77 threes on the season on 43.5 percent shooting, marks that were good for 11th and 15th in the nation, respectfully.
Preseason Coaches’ Predictions
Order of Finish
1. South Carolina
2. Texas A&M
3. Tennessee
4. Georgia
5. Kentucky
6. Ole Miss
7. Arkansas
8. LSU
9. Mississippi State
10. Missouri
11. Florida
12. Alabama
13. Auburn
14. Vanderbilt
Player of the Year
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
First Team All-SEC
Lavender Briggs, Florida
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Shakira Austin, Ole Miss
Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Rae Burrell, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Amber Ramirez, Arkansas
Kiara Smith, Florida
Que Morrison, Georgia
Jenna Staiti, Georgia
Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
Destinni Henderson, South Carolina
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Jordan Nixon, Texas A&M
Kayla Wells, Texas A&M