FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – It was a busy day for Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman as it was Early National Signing Day.
The Hogs had 16 total high school signees and eight transfer portal pickups.
Here’s the full list of 2024 high school signees:
- WR ASHTON-BETHEL ROMAN
- CB SELMAN BRIDGES
- WR KROSSE JOHNSON
- ATH JUJU POPE
- LB JUSTIN LOGANN
- CB TEVIS METCALF
- DE KAVION HENDERSON
- DL CHARLESTON COLLINS
- CB JADEN ALLEN
- RB BRAYLEN RUSSELL
- OL KOBE BRANHAM
- OL ZURI MADISON
- LB WYATT SIMMONS
- QB KJ JACKSON
- CB AHKHARI JOHNSON
- WR CJ BROWN
Here’s a list of their portal pickups:
- OL KEYSHAWN BLACKSTOCK
- OL FERNANDO CARMONA
- OL ADDISON NICHOLS
- TE ANDRE PAASKE
- S DONEIKO SLAUGHTER
- K MATTHEW SHIPLEY
- QB TAYLEN GREEN
- LB XAVIAN SOREY
To see what Sam Pittman said today at his press conference, you can click the video above.