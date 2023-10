FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready for their final road game of the season as they will head to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.

Head coach Sam Pittman spoke to the media on Monday about that game, their bye week and more.

Hear the full press conference in the video above.

Arkansas and Florida kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Swamp.