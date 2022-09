FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media Monday to talk about the loss to Texas A&M and preview their game with Alabama.

The No. 20 Hogs will take on the No. 2 Crimson Tide in Fayetteville at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

You can watch the full press conference with Sam Pittman in the video above.