FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are going bowling.

The Hogs took down No. 14 Ole Miss 42-27 on Saturday night to become bowl eligible.

Sam Pittman and some of his players talked about the big win and what it means to be bowl eligible after the game.

Listen to those press conferences in the videos below:

Arkansas plays their final regular season game of the year on Saturday against Missouri in Columbia.