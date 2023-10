OXFORD, MS. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fell to the Ole Miss Rebels 27-20 on Saturday night in Oxford.

Sam Pittman and his players talked about the tough loss to the media after the game.

To see those press conferences, click the videos above and below.

Arkansas stays on the road as they get ready for a matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa this upcoming Saturday.

Kickoff between the Hogs and Crimson Tide set for 11 a.m.