TUSCALOOSA, Al. (KNWA/KFTA) – Even though the Hogs clawed their way back from a 21-6 deficit at the half, they couldn’t complete the comeback against No. 11 Alabama as they fell to the Crimson Tide 24-21 on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

It marks the fifth loss in a row for the Hogs as they fall to 2-5 on the season. They have yet to win a conference game.

Hear what Sam Pittman and the players had to say after the matchup in the videos above.

The Hogs head back to Fayetteville after four weeks on the road to take on Mississippi State. Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Hogs set for 11 a.m.