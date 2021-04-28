WATCH: Rakeem Boyd talks to Pig Trail Nation before the NFL Draft

Former Arkansas running back, Rakeem Boyd, is preparing for the NFL Draft beginning on Thursday as he hopes to hear his name called and a childhood dream to come through.

Boyd is currently ranked as the 18th-ranked running back in the 2021 draft class by ESPN’s Todd McShay.

Boyd has faced a lot of adversity in his road to the NFL, he was displaced by Hurricane Katrina when he lived in New Orleans during his childhood. He then moved to Houston and accepted a scholarship at Texas A&M before moving to the JUCO ranks, joining Independence and being a part of Netflix’s hit series Last Chance U.

He finally found his footing at Arkansas where he thrived in the Razorbacks backfield. In his junior season, Boyd ran for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns, the first Razorback to rush for more than 1,000 yards since Rawleigh Williams III in 2016.

In his senior season, Boyd rushed for 309 yards and three touchdowns over a span of seven games before opting out of the remainder of the season due to COVID reasons.

Boyd sat down with Pig Trail Nation’s Nick Petraccione to talk about how excited he is heading into the NFL Draft.