The Diamond Hogs are 11-4 in conference play, tied for 2nd overall in the SEC with South Carolina, and at the top of the SEC West standings.

When you look at their stats in the SEC they don’t jump off the page at you, but at the end of the day, Arkansas is finding ways to win games.

Coming off a sweep of Tennessee, and heading into a week where they host UCA before a three game road series with Georgia, our Pig Trail Nation team looks at why Arkansas is finding that offensive success at the right time.